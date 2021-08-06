New Hanover group pushes back against Project Grace to 'save our main library'
Just one day after New Hanover County released a roadmap for Project Grace, more than 40 community members met Thursday to push back against the project. Members of "Save Our Main Library," a grassroots effort that's calling for reinvestment - not redevelopment - of the existing downtown library and museum, gathered on the third floor of the downtown library Thursday evening to discuss their vision and next steps.www.starnewsonline.com
