‘We didn’t lose everything’: Fire destroyed trailers, but Athol family’s just glad kids are OK
ATHOL – Sally and Joe Rogers stand in their driveway and look at what’s left of their home. They can see the tin roofs and siding of their trailers, like pieces of paper crumpled up and dropped to the ground by giants. A half-melted doll’s head sits atop a blue pancake of plastic that used to be a kiddie pool. Water tanks, bike frames, mattress springs – whatever metal survived is gray or rusted, lying on a bed of charcoal.www.spokesman.com
