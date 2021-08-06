Drier: So much wasted space in my house

Q: I keep turning my heat up, but my house can’t seem to get warm. Why is my house so cold? Is something wrong with my heater, or is there a minor fix I can tackle myself?. A: Cold temperatures inside can put a damper on your day in no time. Suddenly, everyday tasks like doing the dishes or watching TV can become unbearable. When the thermostat reads warm but the air feels cold, a number of issues could be at play. Your house could be cold due to an old air filter, a faulty furnace, improper insulation, or leaky ductwork. The simple fixes, like replacing an air filter, are relatively easy to complete. However, if the heater itself needs repairs, it’s best to call in a professional to take a look and determine the problem. Below are five possible reasons why your home isn’t heating up like it should.