Hezbollah, Israel trade fire in dangerous Mideast escalation

By LAURIE KELLMAN and ZEINA KARAM
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
BEIRUT — (AP) — The militant Hezbollah group fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel on Friday, and Israel hit back with artillery in a significant escalation between the two sides.

It was the third day of attacks along the volatile border with Lebanon, a major Middle East flashpoint where tensions between Israel and Iran, which backs Hezbollah, occasionally play out. But comments by Israeli officials and Hezbollah’s actions suggested the two were seeking to avoid a major conflict at this time.

Israel said it fired back after 19 rockets were launched from Lebanon, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett swiftly convened a meeting with the country's top defense officials. No casualties were reported.

“We do not wish to escalate to a full war, yet of course we are very prepared for that,” said Lt. Col. Amnon Shefler, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces.

Israel has long considered Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon, its most serious and immediate military threat. Friday's exchanges came a day after Israel’s defense minister warned that his country is prepared to strike Iran following a fatal drone strike on a oil tanker at sea that his country blamed on Tehran.

The tensions come at a politically sensitive time in Israel, where a new eight-party governing coalition is already trying to keep the peace on another border under a fragile cease-fire that ended an 11-day war with Hamas’ militant rulers in Gaza.

Sirens blared across the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee near the Lebanon border Friday morning. Hezbollah said in a statement that it hit “open fields” in the disputed Shebaa farms area.

The group said it fired 10 rockets, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes the day before. Israel said those strikes were in response to rocket fire from southern Lebanon in recent days that was not claimed by any group.

Shebaa Farms is an enclave where the borders of Israel, Lebanon and Syria meet. Israel says it is part of the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in 1967. Lebanon and Syria say Shebaa Farms belong to Lebanon, while the United Nations says the area is part of Syria.

“This is a very serious situation and we urge all parties to cease fire,” the force known as UNIFIL said. Force commander, Gen. Stefano Del Col, said the force was coordinating with the Lebanese army to strengthen security measures in the area.

Hezbollah’s decision to strike open fields in a disputed area rather than Israel proper, appeared calibrated to limit any response.

Shefler, the Israeli military spokesman, told reporters Friday that three of the 19 rockets fired fell within Lebanese territory. Ten were intercepted by the defense system known as the Iron Dome.

Israel estimates Hezbollah possesses over 130,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in the country. In recent years, Israel also has expressed concerns that the group is trying to import or develop an arsenal of precision-guided missiles.

Israel has repeatedly threatened to attack Lebanese border villages where it accuses Hezbollah of hiding rockets. An Israeli security official said Friday the military was carrying out airstrikes unlike any in years and was planning for more options. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military policy.

The attack sparked tensions between locals and Hezbollah. Videos on social media after the rocket attack showed two vehicles, including a mobile rocket launcher, being stopped by residents of Shwaya village. The windshield of one vehicle was smashed.

Some of the villagers could be heard saying: “Hezbollah is firing rockets from between homes so that Israel hits us back.”

The Lebanese army said it arrested four people who were involved in the rocket-firing and confiscated the rocket launcher. It said Lebanese troops and U.N. peacekeepers are taking all the measures to restore calm.

Hezbollah issued a statement saying that the rockets were fired from remote areas, adding that the fighters were stopped in Shwaya on their way back.

“We lived a similar period in the 1970s, when Palestinian fighters were carrying out guerrilla attacks against Israel. We are now to the same status and this is causing tension,” said Ajaj Mousa, a resident of nearby Kfarchouba.

The escalation also comes at a sensitive time in Lebanon, which is mired in multiple crises including a devastating economic and financial meltdown and political deadlock that has left the country without a functional government for a full year.

Kellman reported from Tel Aviv, Israel. Associated Press writers Josef Federman in Jerusalem and Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed reporting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WorldCleveland Jewish News

CIA director in Israel for talks focusing on region, Iran

The director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency William Burns arrived in Israel on Tuesday for talks officials say will mainly deal with Iran. Burns is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and David Barnea, the head of the Mossad intelligence agency and other top defense officials, reported the Voice of America.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

IDF Names Hezbollah Terrorist Who Fired Rockets at Israel

Hezbollah terrorist Ali Kajak participated in the launching of 19 rockets at Israel’s north on Friday, IDF spokesman in Arabic Avichay Adraee exposed. Kajak was one of the Hezbollah men who were attacked and captured by Druze from the village of Shwayya shortly after firing rockets from the vicinity of their towns. Footage of him hiding in a car was broadcast throughout the Arab world.
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

IDF Northern Command calls for disarmament of terror groups in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces’ Northern Command head, Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, met with the commander of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Wednesday and called for the complete disarmament of terror organizations in Southern Lebanon. During his meeting with UNIFIL’s Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col, Baram noted that...
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

Israeli and American militaries tighten air-defense cooperation

Representatives from the U.S. and Israeli Air Forces met last month to discuss a remarkable development: what the Israel Defense Forces described as “updated orders for the cooperation between the two nations’ air-defense systems during emergency situations.”. The Israeli delegation was led by Brig. Gen. Gilad Biran, commander of the...
U.S. PoliticsAxios

Axios from Tel Aviv

Welcome back to Axios from Tel Aviv. Each week we bring you my best scoops, reporting from a contributor in the region and the latest in Israeli politics. Today's edition (1,938 words, 7 minutes) is coming to you from Rabat, Morocco. I'm traveling with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. 1 big...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Bahraini undersecretary of foreign affairs pays historic visit to IDF

Bahrain’s undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and deputy secretary-general of the Supreme Defense Council paid a first visit to the Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday. Sheikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, who is on an official state visit, met with the head of the IDF’s...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Hezbollah rocket attack on Israel draws retaliation

Lebanon's Hezbollah fired a volley of rockets at Israeli positions on Friday, prompting retaliatory shelling, in an escalation between the Iran-backed Shiite movement and the Jewish state. A flare-up along the border this week has seen Israel carry out its first air strikes on Lebanese territory in seven years and Hezbollah claim a direct rocket attack on Israeli territory for the first time since 2019. The exchanges coincide with rising tensions between Iran and Israel since a deadly attack on an Israeli-managed tanker in the Gulf of Oman last week. Following Friday morning's exchange, Israel said it did "not wish to escalate to a full war", as the United Nations peacekeeping force in the border region, UNIFIL, warned of "a very dangerous situation".
Middle Eastwtaq.com

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah said group could escalate response to Israel

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The leader of Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah said that while his group had chosen to respond to Israeli air strikes on open land, it could escalate with a different strategy in future. Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel...
Middle EastWashington Examiner

Hezbollah takes responsibility for rocket fire at Israel, claims it was retaliatory

The militant, Lebanon-based group Hezbollah took credit for rockets fired at Israel near the border on Friday. Hezbollah said the barrage of rocket fire came in response to Israeli strikes from a day earlier, according to the Associated Press. Israeli leaders, conversely, explained that their attack was in retaliation to 19 rockets that were launched from Lebanon.
Middle EastTimes Daily

Israel PM: Lebanon responsible for attacks, Hezbollah or not

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's prime minister said Sunday he holds the Lebanese government responsible for rocket fire launched from its territory, whether the Hezbollah militant group launched the weapons or not. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...
MilitaryUN News Centre

Escalating Lebanon-Israel aggressions provoking ‘very dangerous situation’

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, said on Friday that escalating hostilities over the past two days involving Lebanese and Israeli forces have created “a very dangerous situation” in the volatile border region. In a statement, the peacekeeping mission said that late Friday morning, it had detected rocket launches...
ProtestsCleveland Jewish News

Palestinians blast Fatah in West Bank protests against corruption, suppression

Ongoing Arab protests in recent weeks in the West Bank against the Palestinian Authority over the killing of opposition activist Nizar Banat by security forces have led to heavy criticism of the P.A. for suppression. According to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) published on Tuesday,...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump may end up in prison! Senate is probing into Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election

The former Georgia U.S. Attorney, who was forced to resign two days after Trump’s infamous call asking Georgia’s Secretary of State to find him votes, testified he resigned after DOJ officials warned him 'Trump intended to fire him for refusing to say that widespread voter fraud had been found' in the state, according to reporting by The New York Times. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Paul Butler to discuss the latest update in the Senate probe on Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 11, 2021.
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.

