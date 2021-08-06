Cancel
Computers

The YouTube Box @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

By Kelly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeat project video from Exposed Wire on YouTube. Check out the write-up here on Instructables. This is a small project that I have been working on called the YouTube Box. It uses a Raspberry pi to gather data from YouTube to tell you when a specific channel has uploaded. If a channel has a new upload than it will turn on a red LED next to its icon. When the button is pressed, it will take you to the newest video uploaded by that channel. If you are interest in more information, you can check out the instructable here.

