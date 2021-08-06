Cancel
Selma, AL

Honor a generation of civil rights giants with a new voting rights law

 6 days ago

In the past year, our nation lost civil rights icons John Lewis, C.T. Vivian, Bruce Boynton, Joseph Lowery and, most recently, Bob Moses. These are just a few of the legion of courageous individuals who stood up for what was right and risked all decades ago and whose ranks are now becoming smaller each year. While we honor these individuals for their high-profile leadership, they are among thousands of men and women who marched, and sometimes died, in a quest for civil rights and equal treatment under the law, including the right to cast a vote.

