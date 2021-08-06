Party Friendly Snack Packs
The Cofresh Party Mix packs are the popular Indian snack brand's latest product expansion that are focused on providing consumers with enough nibbles to serve when guests come over. The snacks follow on the brand's successful Eid snacks, and come in three flavor options including Sour Cream & Chive, Jalapeño & Cheese and Sweet Chilli. Each of the snacks contain 30% less fat than traditional potato chips, which is communicated to shoppers via an on-pack seal.www.trendhunter.com
