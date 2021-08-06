Keto-Friendly Coffee Creamers
Bulletproof, the beloved keto-friendly brand, recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of two new coffee creamer flavors – French Vanilla and Hazelnut. In line with all the brand's products, the new additions are "a creamy, healthy way to start the day that’s high in good fats for a brain boost." The new creamer flavors boast Brain Octane C8 MCT oil and is high in omega-3, CLA, beta-carotene, Vitamin A, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Vitamin E.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0