The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center updated its 2021 Atlantic hurricane season forecast on Aug. 4. The CPC is now calling for 15 to 21 named storms with winds 39 mph or greater, including seven to 10 hurricanes with winds 74 mph or greater, of which three to five could become major Category 3, 4 or 5 hurricanes with winds 111 mph or greater. The five named storms so far this season, including one hurricane, were included in the new forecast.