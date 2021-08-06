Will Andrew Cuomo resign amid latest sexual harassment allegations? I doubt it
I haven't seen Andrew Cuomo for 26 years, but he doesn't appear to have changed much. A bully. A pugilist. A person who believes that power is there to be grabbed and wielded, often at the expense of others. I'd be lying if I claimed to know him well, but in my dealings with him I always found him – as so many people have before and since – arrogant and brash, with a challenging, teasing, aggressive, competitive, sometimes belittling style.
