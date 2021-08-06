Cancel
New South Park movies and episodes are now at the heart of the streaming wars

By Samuel Roberts
South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a mega deal with ViacomCBS in the US for an eye-watering $900 million. As part of it, the animated sitcom has been renewed up until its 30th season – with season 25 set to release in 2022. But more interesting is the idea that 14 South Park spin-off movies are being made for the US streaming service Paramount Plus, apparently introducing new ideas and characters.

