New South Park movies and episodes are now at the heart of the streaming wars

It seems safe to say at this point that we will never, ever be free of South Park. The groundbreaking Comedy Central animated series, which first premiered way back in 1997, had its moment of cultural relevance in the early 2000s but has lingered far past the point of making any kind of modern impact. That hasn’t stopped creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone from making truly ungodly amounts of money off the continuation of the franchise, however, and this deal puts all previous ones to shame: MTV Entertainment Studios and parent company ViacomCBS (owners of Comedy Central) have signed Parker and Stone to a new deal that runs through 2027, paying them $900 million for both five more seasons of South Park and an astounding 14 South Park movies to stream on Paramount+.