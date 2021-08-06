Investors buy property in Georgia aiming for capital increase, new survey

Since 2020, global travel restrictions have proven to be the primary factor impeding cross-border real estate transactions among Russian-speaking investors, according to Tranio’s latest annual survey. Despite the development of remote investment tools, physical presence remains a non-negotiable for the majority of Russian-speaking investors, a fact that rings especially true as these investors seek new properties to add to their portfolios. Our 2021 survey – the ninth such poll we have conducted in as many years – elicited responses from 414 real estate professionals across 35 countries in Europe, Asia and America, that are popular among Russian-speaking investors. Respondents include both Russian and non-Russian speaking real estate agents, brokers, developers and consultants.