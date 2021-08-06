Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

List analysis: Auto dealers work to meet demand amid supply constraints

By Daniel McCoy
Posted by 
Wichita Business Journal
Wichita Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been a good first half of the year for some Wichita area automotive dealers, even as the industry wrestles with a microchip shortage that’s kept available inventory of new cars low in much of 2021. Roger Scholfield, president of Scholfield Honda, says the first six months of 2021 were...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Wichita Business Journal

Wichita Business Journal

Wichita, KS
616
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Business
City
Cheney, KS
Wichita, KS
Cars
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#New Cars#Automobile#Scholfield Honda#Rank Name Total#Brandon Steven Motors#Biztalk#Lubbers Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Industrygmauthority.com

Automakers Struggle To Meet Fleet Demand Amid Chip Shortage

Some automakers are struggling to meet fleet demand as the COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortage hamper production output. According to a new report from Automotive News, the desperation of fleet customers is currently “just as palpable,” as retail customers, who are buying up new vehicles in droves and paying top dollar to lock them down.
Detroit, MIcandgnews.com

Higher demand, lower supply result in increased car prices

METRO DETROIT — People in the market for a new car may be feeling a crunch as car prices are on the rise and some vehicles are in short supply. Many auto experts are reporting increased prices for vehicles since few people bought cars in 2020 due to COVID-19, creating more demand now as people are once again in the market for new cars. This is combined with vehicle shortages, as the pandemic also created a shortage of certain computer components necessary for vehicle production, which lowered the available supply of new vehicles.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

EV Makers Are Determined To Dethrone Tesla In China

EV sales in China surged in July. On Wednesday, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) revealed that wholesale deliveries of new EVs that include battery-powered, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell cars rose 164% YoY last month. These 271,000 units imply that EVs made 10 percent of total auto sales in China from January to July. CAAM also reported that wholesale auto-deliveries fell 12% YoY to 1.9 million units also during July.
Public Healthspglobal.com

Around the tracks: Chips, costs, and COVID-19 hinder auto market recovery

Clement Choo examines the latest manufacturing indices to assess the health of the global auto industry as well as the key factors that are hampering the sector's recovery. From the start of the second half of the year, global automakers had to cope with the impact of a semiconductor shortage, fresh waves of coronavirus infections, as well as higher costs as steel prices surged, especially for hot-rolled coils.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla Gets Volkswagen Backing In Calling For India To Slash Heavy Import Taxes On EVs

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) has joined Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) in urging India to lower import duties on electric cars, Reuters reported Tuesday. What Happened: Gurpratap Boparai, managing director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, told Reuters in an interview that the reduction in import duties to even 25% from the current levels of as high as 100% would not pose a “big threat” to domestic players.
Economyprobuilder.com

Builders Turn Away Business Amid Supply, Labor Constraints

For the first time in their company’s history, some home builders are unable to sell homes, turning away buyers. Labor shortages, record high building material prices, order backlogs, and limited lot supply are restricting builders from constructing homes. Many have sold more homes than they can build and ongoing issues restrain builders from increasing construction quick enough to meet intense demand. Increasing home prices are one result of this. D.R. Horton’s CEO said it’s been an unfamiliar experience having to turn away buyers, and the company’s net sales orders dropped 17% in the most recent quarter compared to one year ago, reports the Wall Street Journal.
Businessmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

ResMed hits supply chain constraints as it responds to major Philips recall

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) saw a dramatic surge in demand for its sleep and respiratory care products after a serious recall knocked competitor Philips out of the market for a year, according to CEO Mick Farrell. But Farrell also explained during ResMed’s Q4 earnings call yesterday evening that the San Diego–based...
Wichita, KSPosted by
Wichita Business Journal

Automobile Dealerships

Information provided by the dealerships and the Kansas Department of Revenue. 4 Brandon Steven Motors includes: Eddy's Toyota; Subaru of Wichita; Super Car Guys; Eddy's Lincoln; Eddy's Chevrolet/Cadillac; Eddy's Volvo Wichita; Eddy's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram; Eddy's Mazda of Lee Summit; and Honda of Los Angeles. Counts do not include Eddy's Mazda of Lee Summit and Honda of Los Angeles.
MarketsLight Reading

DZS posts record sales as it grapples with supply chain constraints

Fueled by fiber and mobile transport orders, DZS notched its second-consecutive period of record orders in the second quarter of 2021. And while the company continues to field an influx of requests for proposal (RFPs), DZS, like most of its peers, continues to grapple with supply chain constraints. Those supply...
EconomyDaily Camera

Dealers association: Auto sales grow despite vehicle inventory shortages

Were it not for supply-chain bottlenecks that resulted in inventory shortages, Colorado car dealers would be having a banner year, according to information from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, which released first-half sales results late last week. Despite the headwinds, dealers still increased sales 20.6% over the first half of...
Economyhot96.com

Canadian manufacturing growth hits 5-month low amid supply constraints

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian factory activity in July grew at the slowest pace in five months as supply chain pressures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic weighed, according to data released on Tuesday, but the rate of expansion remained firm. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Supply constraints weigh on U.S. corporations' operating results

NEW YORK, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Supply shortage of chips and components continued to undercut the operating results of major U.S. firms in the second quarter bringing in inflation pressures, according to the financial reports of those companies. Moreover, the worldwide supply shortage of semiconductor and parts is expected to...
IndustryEETimes.com

Demand for Silicon Outstrips Supply

The hits keep coming for the global semiconductor industry that continues to benefit from record-breaking demand across the entire chip ecosystem from IC design and silicon wafers to manufacturing gear and foundry expansion. The glowing quarterly numbers also reflect efforts by automotive and industrial customers seeking to restore IC supply...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market 2021 Supply Chain Analysis, Structure, Industry Inspection, and Forecast 2027

MarketQuest.biz has introduced the addition of a new report entitled Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 includes the regional and global market facts, which is estimated to acquire moneymaking valuation over the forecast length from 2021 to 2027. The file explains the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket enterprise developments are.
Kanawha County, WVwvgazettemail.com

Kanawha Valley auto dealers coping with microchip shortage

Shade-tree mechanics have grumbled for decades that they can’t work on any vehicle made after, say, 1990. It’s the computerization of the blasted things. That continued reliance on technology hasn’t let up. From the middle of last year to the present, a microchip shortage related to the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered auto manufacturers’ ability to generate new vehicle profits, caused dealers to scramble for inventory and created attractive trade-in scenarios for customers.
Carsatlantanews.net

Electric Supercar Market to Witness Major Growth by 2026 | Honda, Audi, Renault

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Electric Supercar Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Electric Supercar Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study size, share, and competitive nature of market. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Classic Factory SA, Lamborghini, Benz, Automobili Pininfarina, Hyunda, Nio, Honda, Rimac, Audi, Renault, Alieno Arcanum, Chevrolet (General Motors), Ferrari, Qiantu Motors & Tesla.

Comments / 0

Community Policy