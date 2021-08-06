List analysis: Auto dealers work to meet demand amid supply constraints

METRO DETROIT — People in the market for a new car may be feeling a crunch as car prices are on the rise and some vehicles are in short supply. Many auto experts are reporting increased prices for vehicles since few people bought cars in 2020 due to COVID-19, creating more demand now as people are once again in the market for new cars. This is combined with vehicle shortages, as the pandemic also created a shortage of certain computer components necessary for vehicle production, which lowered the available supply of new vehicles.