The summer heat and humidity making a comeback this weekend

By Vanessa Alonso
wcbi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMARY: Spotty summertime shower & storm chances are set to return heading into the weekend as our typical summer weather pattern returns. Highs in the 80s are more likely Friday with the 90s set to take over heading into the weekend, along with the summer humidity. FRIDAY: A mix of...

