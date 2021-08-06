Louisville's Largest Assisted Living Facilities

ABOUT THE LIST: Information was obtained from representatives of listed facilities, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health Services Office of Aging Services, the Indiana State Department of Health and Louisville Business First research. The list is limited to facilities that have obtained assisted-living certification through the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ Kentucky Department for Aging and Independent Living or a license through the Indiana State Department of Health. Other facilities might have been eligible but did not respond to requests for information. Local refers to the Louisville area of Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.