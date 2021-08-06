Cancel
Corporate Philanthropy by Volunteer Hours – Medium Cos.

Researched by: Allison Stines
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 6 days ago

ABOUT THE LIST: Information was obtained from representatives of listed companies. Other companies might have been eligible but did not respond to requests for information. Local refers to the Louisville metropolitan statistical area of Jefferson, Bullitt, Henry, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Washington counties in Indiana. Hours included here are the hours of paid employee volunteering for local charities and pro bono work.

