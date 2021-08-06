Cancel
Lamont issues order allowing cities and towns to impose mask mandates

By Jenna Carlesso, CT Mirror
Hartford Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ned Lamont on Thursday issued an executive order allowing leaders of Connecticut’s cities and towns to impose their own mask mandates for indoor public places. The mandates could include masking inside supermarkets and other retailers, entertainment venues and eateries. Some cities and towns already require masks in municipal buildings.

