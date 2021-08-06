Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.www.lakegenevanews.net
Comments / 0