Restaurant owner to pay $21K for employees to get vaccinated: 'Just trying to do our part'
Amid COVID-19 case resurgence, a California restaurant owner is planning on spending thousands of dollars on COVID-19 vaccine incentives. Terri Stark, owner of Stark Reality Restaurants in Sonoma County, wants to increase the percentage of employees that are fully vaccinated at her restaurants. Currently, 85% of the 475-person workforce are vaccinated, however, Stark believes she can inspire more to receive the shot.www.audacy.com
