COVID outbreak reported among Jacksonville Walmart staff

By Steven Spearie The State Journal-Register
 6 days ago

The Morgan County Health Department confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 among workers at the Jacksonville Walmart Supercenter, 1941 W. Morton Ave. Seven cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, said Beth Hopkins, systems program coordinator for the city of Jacksonville. Seven additional symptomatic cases associated with the outbreak have not been tested yet, she added.

