COVID outbreak reported among Jacksonville Walmart staff

As a grandparent of two children returning to school in a couple of weeks, I am very concerned about the alarming spike in Covid cases here in Plumas County. I think it would be helpful and informative if the Health Department reported, not only the number of new cases, but how many of these new cases are children, both under the age of 12, who cannot get vaccinated, and those over the age of 12, who may or may not be vaccinated. It would also be enlightening to know how many of these new cases are in previously vaccinated individuals. I can’t imagine that this information violates anyone’s privacy, as they are just numbers. Health officials are saying that the Delta variant is as contagious as chicken pox. A resurgence of a more virulent and more dangerous Covid variant is likely the next ‘wildfire’ that we need to address. If we can be pro-active and make informed decisions now, we may be able to circumvent avoidable disease and a return to on-line learning in the near future. Our children deserve it!