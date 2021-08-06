Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holualoa, HI

Obituaries for August 6

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 6 days ago

Thelma Kuuleialohahualani Kalilikane, 75, of Holualoa died July 23 at Kona Community Hospital. Born in Waianae, Oahu, she was a caretaker at The Regency at Hualalai. Private services at a later date. Survived by companion, William Manuel of Holualoa; sons, Jason Kalilikane of Holualoa and Moses (Leanne) Kalilikane of Kealakekua; sister, Mary Kiko of Honolulu; two granddaughters and a grandson; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
City
Waianae, HI
City
Waikoloa Village, HI
City
Pāhoa, HI
City
Pahoa, HI
State
Hawaii State
City
Holualoa, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rosenbaum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kona Community Hospital#Hilo Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban poised to capture Afghan cities of Herat, Kandahar

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's third largest city, Herat, was on the verge of falling to the Taliban on Thursday amid heavy fighting, as the militant group also established a bridgehead within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul. The Taliban claimed control of Herat, near the border with Iran....
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida issues funding threat to school districts over mask mandate

Florida's education commissioner is investigating three school districts for not complying with Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order that gives parents the right to opt out of their child wearing face masks at schools. Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent the letters this week to the superintendents and school board chairs of districts...
Women's HealthPosted by
Fox News

Do COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy