Obituaries for August 6
Thelma Kuuleialohahualani Kalilikane, 75, of Holualoa died July 23 at Kona Community Hospital. Born in Waianae, Oahu, she was a caretaker at The Regency at Hualalai. Private services at a later date. Survived by companion, William Manuel of Holualoa; sons, Jason Kalilikane of Holualoa and Moses (Leanne) Kalilikane of Kealakekua; sister, Mary Kiko of Honolulu; two granddaughters and a grandson; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.www.hawaiitribune-herald.com
Comments / 0