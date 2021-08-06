North Judson Town-Wide Yard Sale Saturday
North Judson’s town-wide yard sale is tomorrow. Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe says 35 vendors have signed up. Fire Chief Joe Leszek told the town council Monday that the North Judson-Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a yard sale at the fire station, and the high school football team will be doing a car wash there. “So it’s one stop,” Leszek said. “Get your car washed with the football team. Buy some stuff. It supports the auxiliary and the fire department, so a one-stop shop there.”wkvi.com
Comments / 0