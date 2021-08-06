IKEA Is Giving Away Meatball-Scented Candles

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes, you have to be gifted luxe little items before you buy them to realize that they’re worth the splurge — and I love wrapping up Diptyque candles for that very reason. Yes, the French luxury fragrance brand is known to be pricey, but if you’re looking for the most gorgeous, iconic scents, in a stylish jar you’ll 100 percent want to reuse, with a wick that always keeps an elegant, low flame, you’ve got to try Diptyque. I could go on and on all day about how much I love their candles with a capital L. Seriously — they’ll give any room soothing spa-style vibes and instantly lift your mood and soul.