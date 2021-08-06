Cancel
Hilo, HI

Surge in COVID cases among unvaccinated people ‘very, very sobering’

By MICHAEL BRESTOVANSKY Hawaii Tribune-Herald
Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii health care officials say the state’s hospitals are starting to be stretched thin as the COVID-19 outbreak reaches record heights. Hilton Raethel, CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, addressed the state Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 on Thursday, saying that the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals is still not as high as earlier in the pandemic, but added that he believes the worst is yet to come.

