Surge in COVID cases among unvaccinated people ‘very, very sobering’
Hawaii health care officials say the state’s hospitals are starting to be stretched thin as the COVID-19 outbreak reaches record heights. Hilton Raethel, CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, addressed the state Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 on Thursday, saying that the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals is still not as high as earlier in the pandemic, but added that he believes the worst is yet to come.www.hawaiitribune-herald.com
Comments / 4