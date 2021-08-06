Cancel
‘There is so much more I have to learn’: Rutgers’ Noah Vedral plans to swap his cleats for a whistle ... eventually

NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Noah Vedral is not going anywhere. Rutgers’ incumbent, no-doubt starting quarterback -- boy, is that strange to write -- made that very clear. He is back at full health to lead the Scarlet Knights’ offense again this fall, he intends to return in 2022 for his final year of eligibility and he wants to keep playing after that if someone will pay him to do so.

