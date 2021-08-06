‘There is so much more I have to learn’: Rutgers’ Noah Vedral plans to swap his cleats for a whistle ... eventually

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said his struggles at training camp have been a "mental thing." Burrow is having a problem dealing with bodies flying around him in the pocket as he returns from a torn MCL and ACL that he suffered in Week 11 last year. “Right now it’s just putting the mental and physical together, getting my feet back under me in the pocket with people around me,” Burrow said. “That’s the last step for me, get my pocket presence back and understand when I’m pressured and when I’m not. Just getting that whole feeling back that I’ve been really good at for a long time.” Burrow's candid reveal comes after Bengals reporters said last week that the 2020 top overall pick was struggling badly with interceptions and inconsistency in training camp, resulting in missed throws that "felt like layups last year." Burrow's lack of confidence in his knee, combined with the Bengals' lackluster offensive line, could lead to a disappointing sophomore season. Burrow has already been ruled out for the Bengals' preseason opener as he continues to rehab his knee.