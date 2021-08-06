Cancel
Greene County, NY

The world's oldest fossilized forest is in Greene County. It needs saving.

By Roger Hannigan Gilson
Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s oldest forest isn’t found in a museum. It’s not in a national park. The fossilized remains are behind an out-of-the way municipal building in Greene County. Land surveyors accidentally discovered the area in 2009, and over the next decade, scientists uncovered fossilized roots systems from three distinct plant species. The fossils, which predate the earliest dinosaurs by 140 million years, were the oldest of their kind, pushing back by 2 million years the date when the ancestors to modern trees are believed to have developed.

