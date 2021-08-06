Rounds of wet weather could lead to inland flooding, slightly drier this weekend

Rain with thunderstorms continue to move onshore from Florida’s Gulf coast. So far more than 2 inches of rain has accumulated just south of the Steinhatchee River and west of I-75. Flood watches continue through tonight for areas near and along Highway 301 to I-75 across northeast Florida. Showers with storms possible near and around I-75 to Highway 301 will develop around 11 am and continue to spread east through the day.