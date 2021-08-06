Cancel
Environment

FORECAST: Hot with a few weekend storms

By Michael Armstrong
KOCO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect south winds to pick up today with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will climb to near 100 today though and the weekend looks even hotter. Severe storms will be possible Saturday evening in Northwest Oklahoma, and a slight chance of storms will continue on Sunday.

