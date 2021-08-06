FORECAST: Hot with a few weekend storms

Be prepared for dangerous heat and the potential for mountain thunderstorms on the way in your Thursday forecast. High pressure off to our east is strong, and will keep our region very hot over the next several days. The ridge is also tapping into monsoonal moisture from our south and drawing it north into northern California through Saturday. This will result in increased instability and the potential for afternoon and evening thunderstorms from today through Saturday. Air quality is also very impacted early today, and will continue to stay very impacted as long as we have these very active wildfires in our region. Hazardous air quality is being reported by sensors in areas around the Dixie Fire and the fires burning in Trinity County. Plumas, Lassen, Trinity, and Shasta County all have sensors reporting Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality this morning, while most sensors in the valley are ranging from Good to Unhealthy. The worst air quality in the valley can be expected in Shasta and Tehama Counties Thursday. Skies are mostly clear for the start of your Thursday, but clouds will steadily increase through the day. We'll range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon, with the threat of thunderstorms in the Sierra, Cascades, Shasta County Mountains, and Northern Mountains this afternoon and evening. An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect through 11pm Saturday in western Siskiyou County. Heat Advisories will remain in effect through 5pm Thursday in Trinity County, and through 9pm Friday in Modoc and eastern Siskiyou County. There is a very slight potential for activity spilling into the valley, but there aren't any models actually showing that occuring. Temperatures are starting out in the 70's in the valley, 60's to 70's in the footihills, and 50's to lower 60's in our mountain zones this morning. Winds will end up out of the south to 10mph in the valley, and out of the west to 10mph in most foothill and mountain areas this afternoon. This will continue to result in the potential for fire growth on the eastern sides of our active fires. Humidity is projected to dip into the 12 to 25 percent range this afternoon. High temperatures will end up in the 102 to 108 degree range in the valley, while foothill and mountain areas range from the upper 80's to lower triple digits later today.