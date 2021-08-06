Cancel
Temecula, CA

County approves agreement for Butterfield Stage Road paving

By Joe Naiman
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe County of Riverside approved a cooperative agreement with the City of Temecula to rehabilitate the pavement on Butterfield Stage Road. A 5-0 Riverside County Board of Supervisors vote July 27 approved the agreement between the county and the city for the pavement rehabilitation. The city is also paving Pauba Road, and the agreement also covers the county land for that street. The city will resurface Butterfield Stage Road between Rancho California Road and De Portola Road, and Pauba Road will be repaved between Margarita Road and Butterfield Stage Road. The existing asphalt will be milled and overlaid with hot mix asphalt. The centerline of Butterfield Stage Road between Rancho California Road and De Portola Road is also the city limit, so the east side of Butterfield Stage Ro.

