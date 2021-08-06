Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Largest Litigation Law Firms in Nashville

Posted by 
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 6 days ago

This List ranks Nashville-area litigation law firms by number of local litigation attorneys. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
864
Followers
2K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Dickson, TN
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Rutherford, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Firms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - August 6, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

NASHVILLE-BASED THOMAS GROUP ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY OFFICE

After launching Thomas Group in 2019 to support the Financial, Executive Sales and Healthcare Operations sectors in Nashville, Tennessee, the company is expanding its operations by establishing an office in Louisville, Kentucky and has also added Technology Staffing to its portfolio of service offerings. “I am excited to announce that Thomas Group has officially opened its doors in Louisville, Kentucky,” said Jason Reeder, CEO and Co-Founder Thomas Group. “Louisville is a very exciting market for us with a customer base that aligns well with our service offerings, and is the beginning of our long-term strategy that will be providing opportunities to other entrepreneurs.” As part of our commitment, Thomas Group has hired Brandon Gilmore as our Managing Partner to drive growth in the Louisville market. Prior to joining Thomas Group, Brandon had a highly successful career partnering with some of the fastest-growing companies in the region to provide positive business outcomes. “I am thrilled to have Brandon on the Thomas Group team. Brandon will be responsible for leading and growing the Louisville market. Brandon brings over a decade of experience in the technology staff augmentation and consulting industries.”, Ian Crockett, COO and Co-Founder of Thomas Group. We believe Brandon’s experience and overall technology and business acumen will serve the customer base well in the Louisville market. "As a Kentucky native, I have spent my entire career helping local companies build their IT organizations in order to meet the broader company’s goals," said Brandon Gilmore, Thomas Group Managing Partner. Brandon spent twelve years in a professional setting attracting and retaining top IT talent for my clients in a range of skillsets (Project Management, Application Development, Infosec, Infrastructure, and DevOps), as well as Sr. Leadership roles. Brandon has spent the last three years in a technical account executive role providing solutions in the following areas: Workload Management, Cloud, Data Protection, Infosec, Data Center, and Network Connectivity. This uniquely positions Brandon to understand not only the staffing requirements, but also the operational challenges each organization faces daily. “I look forward to helping local companies grow their talent base and proactively attack the challenging market of attracting and retaining the best IT talent", says Brandon. Brandon and the Thomas Group team will be delivering direct placement, contract and contract-to-hire staffing services to technology companies in the commercial, financial, healthcare, digital services, and public sector industries.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Bizspotlight

NASHVILLE, TENN., (August 2, 2021): The streets of downtown Nashville will come alive for three days with the sounds of music, food, and racing for the first-ever Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, scheduled for August 6-8, 2021. NashComm, Nashville’s Motorola Service Elite Specialist, is thrilled to announce that they have signed a three-year agreement with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix as the “Official Communications” partner providing two-way communications to aid event staff. “Communication is of the utmost importance throughout the Grand Prix race in order to ensure the safety of the event, general public, logistics, and communication amongst staff and first responders,” says Lance Marrow, NashComm President & CEO. NashComm’s presence in the state and locally has been at the forefront of large-scale events including CMA Fest and the Iroquois Steeplechase, in addition to servicing the state, local, and federal markets for public safety and national security interoperability. Marrow adds, “As a local business, we take pride in the opportunity to support our city with the best-in-class technology and equipment.” For more information regarding NashComm’s services, please visit nashvillecomm.com. ABOUT NASHVILLE COMMUNICATIONS (NASHCOMM) Nashville Communications specializes in Motorola® portable and mobile two-way radio products and systems. As a Motorola Service Elite Specialist, NashComm offers best in class installation, preventative maintenance, and repair services to their customers. NashComm has served Middle Tennessee’s wireless community since 1983. The company has three locations; the corporate office located in Nashville, along with offices in Murfreesboro and Cookeville. ABOUT BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a three-day international festival of speed and sound featuring the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES, SRO GT America, Trans Am and Crosley Stadium SUPER Trucks racing series. The event aims to create a comprehensive world-class international destination event that highlights Nashville, Tenn., the Music City and the Mid-South region. It will include music, food, culture and entertainment centered on the speed, technology, skill and excitement of up-close urban INDYCAR and other forms of racing. As a privately funded event, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is owned and operated by 615GP, LLC. More information is available at www.musiccitygp.com.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Highest-paid Public Company CEOs in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area public company CEOs by 2020 compensation. Information was obtained from company filings and Nashville Business Journal research. All locally based publicly traded companies and their executives were considered for this List. The following executives were appointed as CEOs mid-year 2020 or in 2021 and are not included due to insufficient/inequitable salary data: Tim Hingtgen, Community Health Systems Inc.; Richard Ashworth, Tivity Health. Vivek Garipalli, Clover Health Investments, received no compensation for service as an officer of the company. At press time, Change Healthcare did not yet have an annual filing for their March 2021 fiscal year end showing compensation and so Neil de Crescenzo is not included. In case of ties, executives are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
NHLPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Predators tap Clarksville-based lender for naming rights partnership at latest event center

A Clarksville-based lender and the Nashville Predators have partnered for a multiyear naming rights agreement for the Predators latest event center and ice rink. Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment LLC (SS&E), which is owned and operated by Predators Holdings LLC, in conjunction with F&M Bank announced that the event center in Montgomery County will be named F&M Bank Arena.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

United Community CEO on purchase of Reliant Bank: This is a 'growth play'

Atop Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga, it’s said you can see seven states — One day last year, DeVan Ard and Lynn Harton saw $517 million. “I met Lynn, [United Community Banks CEO], playing golf together [at Lookout Mountain] during the pandemic,” said Ard, CEO of Brentwood-based Reliant Bancorp Inc. “I didn’t know that much about United Community at the time but over the next few months we stayed in touch and got to know a little bit more about his bank and their strategy. … Our board, on a regular basis looks at strategic options for the bank and it was pretty clear that, for a lot of reasons, a partnership with a bigger bank made sense for us.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy