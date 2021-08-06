Time to recall Afghan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad
The pictures emerging from Afghanistan show a tragedy playing out live and proof of an American foreign policy disaster. Bodies hang from the gates to towns captured by the Taliban. In Lashkar Gah, the first provincial capital the Taliban captured, Taliban fighters posed proudly, a dead child on the street behind them. Halfway across the country, a young child lies in the hospital recovering from a Taliban beating. His crime? The Taliban disliked his father.www.washingtonexaminer.com
