World

Time to recall Afghan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

By Michael Rubin
Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pictures emerging from Afghanistan show a tragedy playing out live and proof of an American foreign policy disaster. Bodies hang from the gates to towns captured by the Taliban. In Lashkar Gah, the first provincial capital the Taliban captured, Taliban fighters posed proudly, a dead child on the street behind them. Halfway across the country, a young child lies in the hospital recovering from a Taliban beating. His crime? The Taliban disliked his father.

Washington State
Donald Trump
Zalmay Khalilzad
Mike Pompeo
#President Of Afghanistan#Afghans#Time#Taliban#Cambodian#Americans#The Khmer Rouge#State#The State Department#Persian#Al Qaeda#Congress#Senate
Afghanistan
Norway
World
Politics
Qatar
Germany
China
Saudi Arabia
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Afghan security forces kill Taliban terrorists

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 11 (ANI): As many as 439 more Taliban terrorists were killed and 77 others were wounded by Afghan security forces in the last 24 hours. "439 Taliban terrorists were killed and 77 others were wounded as a result of ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Laghman, Logar, Paktia, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghor, Farah, Balkh, Helmand Kapisa and Baghlan provinces during the last 24 hours," Afghan Defense Ministry tweeted.
PoliticsNewsweek

U.S. Warns Taliban That Taking Afghanistan by Force Will Make Them Global Pariahs

If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Khalizad traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban holds a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover. He hopes this will discourage the Taliban from its fighting and persuade them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as NATO forces finish withdrawing from the country.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Afghan army chief changed amid Taliban offences

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 11 (ANI): Afghanistan President on Wednesday replaced the country's Army chief General amid escalating offensive of Taliban, which has so far captured nine provincial capitals in the war-torn country amid the US and NATO troops finalising their pullout. Hibatullah Alizai, the commander of the Special Operations Corps...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds of Afghan troops surrender to Taliban near Kunduz

Hundreds of Afghan security forces on Wednesday surrendered to the Taliban near the northern city of Kunduz, which was seized by the militant group earlier this week. The Washington Post reports an entire Afghan army corps surrendered to the Taliban and handed over valuable equipment, including weapons and vehicles. Kunduz...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Ghani rallies warlords in the battle for Mazar-i-Sharif

The battle for Mazar-i-Sharif, a historic stronghold against the Taliban, has become the new focus of the Afghan conflict, with its fall likely to have a catastrophic strategic and symbolic impact on the government.The president, Ashraf Ghani, flew to the city on Wednesday to hold talks with two former leaders of the Northern Alliance, the Uzbek and Tajik commanders Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Mohammad Noor, to bolster the fight against the insurgents.This is a volte face for Mr Ghani who, with the active encouragement of the US and the West, had attempted to neutralise warlords and their militias,...
MilitaryVoice of America

Pentagon: US Airstrikes in Afghanistan 'Having an Effect' on Taliban

U.S. airstrikes are helping to blunt Taliban advances across Afghanistan, although Pentagon officials warn American air power alone will not be enough to push back the insurgent offensive. For weeks, the United States has been launching "over-the-horizon" strikes from its Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and from its carrier...
POTUSWashington Examiner

On Afghanistan, Biden is disconnected from reality

After witnessing the Taliban's seizure of the strategic initiative and its rapid advances across Afghanistan, President Joe Biden has resorted to asking the group to... stop winning. The State Department says that U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad will ask the Taliban "to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a...
Worldnsjonline.com

To reach a peace deal, Taliban say Afghan president must go

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban say they don’t want to monopolize power, but they insist there won’t be peace in Afghanistan until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani is removed. In an interview with The Associated Press, Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, who is also a...
MilitaryPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Afghan officials: Taliban take major army base in Kunduz

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Afghan officials and the Taliban say the insurgents have seized a major army base in Kunduz province, completing their northeast blitz. The base of the 217 Corps fell Wednesday at the airport. The Taliban posted video online that the group described as showing soldiers abandoning...
MilitaryABC7 Chicago

Taliban seizes more Afghan cities as US finalizes withdrawal

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan and a local army headquarters completing their blitz across the country's northeast and pressing their offensive elsewhere, officials said Wednesday. The insurgents now control some two-thirds of the nation as the U.S. and NATO finalize their withdrawal after a decades-long war there.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Germany rejects calls for troops to return to Afghanistan

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany's defence minister rejected on Monday calls for its soldiers to return to Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents took Kunduz city where German troops were deployed for a decade. Germany had the second largest military contingent in Afghanistan after the United States, losing more troops in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Pakistan urges look into 'meltdown' of Afghan forces as Taliban advances

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan on Monday said the international community needed to look into the “meltdown” of Afghan security forces in the face of Taliban offensives across Afghanistan, instead of blaming Pakistan for the fast-deteriorating situation. Taliban fighters have swiftly gained territory across Afghanistan since May, including six provincial capitals in...
WorldJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Taliban complete northeast Afghan blitz as more cities fall

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized three more Afghan provincial capitals and a local army headquarters Wednesday, completing a blitz across the country’s northeast and giving them control of two-thirds of the nation as the U.S. and NATO finalize their withdrawal after decades of war. The fall of the...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden's failing Afghanistan withdrawal

By refusing to use overwhelming air power to blunt the Taliban's rise, President Joe Biden is failing to protect American interests in Afghanistan and ultimately undermining national security. The Taliban clearly hold the current strategic initiative. That said, Afghan forces, especially special forces units, are managing to inflict casualties on...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Afghanistan, Deraa, and the cost of abandoning forever wars

In early July, President Joe Biden confirmed his intention to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by September 2021. Biden cited a February 2020 U.S. "agreement" with the Taliban that he had "inherited" from the Trump administration. In truth, President Donald Trump had made no agreement. He had already begun pulling troops out by October 2019 and signed a fig leaf to cover his unconditional withdrawal.
U.S. Politicsrecordargusnews.com

U.S. vows to isolate Taliban if they take power by force

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.S. peace envoy brought a warning to the Taliban on Tuesday that any government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan won’t be recognized internationally after a series of cities fell to the insurgent group in stunningly quick succession. Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy, traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political […]
MilitaryNew York Post

B-52s lead new US airpower onslaught to stop Taliban advances in Afghanistan

The United States was sending B-52 bombers, AC-130 gunships and fighter jets into Afghanistan Saturday to turn back dramatic recent advances by the Taliban. The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bombers, the mainstay of American strategic airpower since 1952, were flying into Afghanistan from al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, The Times of London reported, citing Defense Department sources.

