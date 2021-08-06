Time to recall Afghan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

The battle for Mazar-i-Sharif, a historic stronghold against the Taliban, has become the new focus of the Afghan conflict, with its fall likely to have a catastrophic strategic and symbolic impact on the government.The president, Ashraf Ghani, flew to the city on Wednesday to hold talks with two former leaders of the Northern Alliance, the Uzbek and Tajik commanders Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Mohammad Noor, to bolster the fight against the insurgents.This is a volte face for Mr Ghani who, with the active encouragement of the US and the West, had attempted to neutralise warlords and their militias,...