In animated film 'Vivo,' Lin-Manuel Miranda draws on Cuban music's inspiration

It is turning out to be quite a year for Lin-Manuel Miranda. His Tony-winning In the Heights hit movie screens, his Hamilton has 12 Emmy nominations including one for him, his directorial effort Tick Tick…Boom is about to take off on the fall festival circuit, and he has two animated films including the fall release: Encanto for Disney and the August 6 Netflix release of Sony Pictures Animation’s Vivo, for which he not only wrote all the songs but also voices the title role of the lovable kinkajou. If this delightful Latin-flavored toon was his only project, I still would say this has been a very good year for the prodigious artist.