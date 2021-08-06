Supervisors approve law enforcement contract with TVUSD

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a new law enforcement services contract between the county and the Temecula Valley Unified School District. The supervisors’ 5-0 vote July 27 approved the two-year contract which will provide Sheriff’s deputies to the school district. The contract is retroactive to July 1 and will expire June 30, 2023. The previous contract expired June 30, 2021. The Sheriff’s Department will provide 2.5 full-time equivalent school resource officers who will be assigned to the district’s three high schools, six middle schools and 17 elementary schools. The school resource officers will give class presentations on relevant law enforcement activities, patrol school campuses, investigate crimes, provide counseling for students and parents when n.