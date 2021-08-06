Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Supervisors approve law enforcement contract with TVUSD

By Joe Naiman
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a new law enforcement services contract between the county and the Temecula Valley Unified School District. The supervisors’ 5-0 vote July 27 approved the two-year contract which will provide Sheriff’s deputies to the school district. The contract is retroactive to July 1 and will expire June 30, 2023. The previous contract expired June 30, 2021. The Sheriff’s Department will provide 2.5 full-time equivalent school resource officers who will be assigned to the district’s three high schools, six middle schools and 17 elementary schools. The school resource officers will give class presentations on relevant law enforcement activities, patrol school campuses, investigate crimes, provide counseling for students and parents when n.

myvalleynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Temecula, CA
Government
City
Temecula, CA
Temecula, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tvusd#Sheriff#The Sheriff S Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban poised to capture Afghan cities of Herat, Kandahar

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's third largest city, Herat, was on the verge of falling to the Taliban on Thursday amid heavy fighting, as the militant group also established a bridgehead within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul. The Taliban claimed control of Herat, near the border with Iran....
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida issues funding threat to school districts over mask mandate

Florida's education commissioner is investigating three school districts for not complying with Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order that gives parents the right to opt out of their child wearing face masks at schools. Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent the letters this week to the superintendents and school board chairs of districts...
Women's HealthPosted by
Fox News

Do COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy