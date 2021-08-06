Cancel
Meet all 22 Detroit Lions in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe induction of two classes into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year was already set to create a frenzied atmosphere in Canton, Ohio. But as it turns out, the celebration of all things football in the Ohio town about 60 miles south of Cleveland will have a bit of a Michigan feel, with four of the 28 inductees featuing ties to That State Up North: wide receiver Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions) and defensive back Charles Woodson (Michigan) will go in as part of the Class of 2021, offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson (Michigan) will go in with the Class of 2020 and defensive lineman Alex Karras (Lions) will go in as part of 2020's Centennial Class, honoring the 100th anniversary of the NFL.

