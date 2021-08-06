Match Me, Locarno 2021: Players, Highlights

Before his appointment at the head of the Locarno Film Festival’s Locarno Pro section, Markus Duffner had been working with the Swiss festival since 2014, managing flagship projects such as First Look and Match Me!. In 2020, he founded and has since been the project manager of Heritage Online, which is the only platform of its kind dedicated to the digital distribution of classic films and arthouse cinema. Set to assist Duffner in his work are Sophie Bourdon, the deputy head of Locarno Pro and the head of Open Doors, and Nadia Dresti, who will continue to work with the festival as an international advisor.