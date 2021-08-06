Cancel
Match Me, Locarno 2021: Players, Highlights

By John Hopewell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article24 companies, all but five launched last decade, descend on Locarno from Aug. 6, mostly in person, to present their production slates. Every market in international is its own story. So the projects they bring run a huge gamut. Following, a quick drill down on the companies and their banner titles. A second article, published later at Locarno, will look at some of the young indie sector’s major concerns and growth areas.

