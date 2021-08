Penn State’s challenging 2021 schedule begins at Wisconsin in a little more than a few weeks and one of the key matchups involves the Nittany Lions’ defensive line. David Jones and Bob Flounders are back for another installment of the Blue-White Breakdown podcast to discuss the PSU D-line and the Lions’ chances vs. the Badgers. Penn State is replacing three starters on the outside and a returnee, Adisa Isaac, won’t play due to a serious injury.