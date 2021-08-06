Cancel
Warner Bros. Germany, Night Train Media Team for Ragnar Jónasson's 'Dark Iceland' Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Register Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. International Television Production Germany (WBITVP Germany) has acquired the exclusive international rights to bestselling Icelandic author Ragnar Jónasson’s “Dark Iceland” series of crime novels and will co-produce with Herbert L. Kloiber’s Night Train Media. The “Dark Iceland” series comprises six novels — “Snowblind,” “Blackout,” “Rupture,” “Whiteout,” “Nightblind” and...

