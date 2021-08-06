'People have missed it so much': Boone County Fair returns Tuesday after one-year hiatus
BELVIDERE — Illinois' most popular county fair returns Tuesday after last year's fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the Boone County Fair saw a record 222,131 people in attendance, according to Illinois Department of Agriculture records. This year, high attendance numbers are expected again as fair organizers are providing nearly the same experience they did in 2019.www.rrstar.com
