A Free Hit can be used to make as many transfers as you want in Fantasy Premier League - but only for a week, as your team will revert back to how it looked the week before. The Free Hit is one of your chips, alongside the Wildcard, the Triple Captain and Bench Boost. You can use it once a season to make unlimited transfers to your 15-man squad and like the Wildcard, the Free Hit is used when confirming transfers. It cannot be cancelled once confirmed.