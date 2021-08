During the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, 20-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won gold in the men’s 1500m final on Saturday in an Olympic record-smashing time of 3:28.32 to upset world champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya. Jakob comes from a family of astonishing talent; his older brothers Henrik (30) and Filip (28) are decorated distance and mid-distance runners themselves both having also competed at the Olympic Games (Henrik in London, Filip in Riop) in the 1500m. While Jakob is the only one to have won an Olympic gold medal, all three brothers have won European Championships at 1500 meters, and they have 5000-meter PRs of 13:15.38, 13:11.75, and 12:48.45 respectively.