STREATOR – Streator Township High School’s Board postponed discussion on optional masking for students and staff for the 2021-2022 school year. In a note to the press, Dr. Mattingly, Interim Superintendent of Streator High School, says based on The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest briefing and change of guidelines regarding the use of masks in school, further talks have been canceled for now. The STHS COVID-19 transition team will meet and discuss the impact of the CDC recommendation for universal masking in schools. If possible, the board anticipates meeting next week. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters earlier this week in a briefing that everyone in k-12 schools should wear a mask indoors.