Chicago Weather: Showers, Storms Ahead Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– For the fourth day in a row, Thursday brings the threat of severe weather for the Chicago area, before quiet skies finally take shape on Friday, just in time for the weekend.
Thursday will be the last day of dangerous heat with temperatures in the 90s. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees.
Morning showers and thunderstorms south of the city have come to an end, but another round of gusty storms is expected for the Chicago area in the late afternoon into the evening, mainly south and west of the city.
Thunderstorms should clear out overnight into Friday, with quiet skies finally taking shape just in time for the weekend.
Weekend temperatures will be in the 80s with sunny skies.
TODAY: Hot and humid. More storms late. High: 91
TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly evening. Low: 70
TOMORROW: Becoming sunny and pleasant. High: 83
