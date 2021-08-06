Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Showers, Storms Ahead Friday

By Laura Bannon
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns Friday.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with showers in the morning. By Friday afternoon and evening, storms move into the area.

Saturday’s temperatures will be near 86 with a stay shower possible.

By Sunday, temperatures in the 90s return.

