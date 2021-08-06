Cancel
Education

Some Florida School Districts Will Require Masks. The Governor May Cut Their Funding

By Joe Hernandez
WFAE
 6 days ago
A battle is brewing in Florida over whether students will have to wear masks when they return to the classroom this fall. Several Florida school districts are keeping their mask mandates in place for the upcoming school year, despite an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that leaves it up to parents to decide whether their children wear face coverings in school. School boards that don't eliminate mask mandates could face the loss of state funding.

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

Florida Statecityxtramagazine.com

'Killing The People In His State': Ex-RNC Chair Demolishes Ron Desantis's Handling Of Florida COVID Surge

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was blasted on MSNBC on Monday for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "Over the weekend, Florida didn't merely break its single-day COVID-19 case record — the state shattered it, according to numbers reported by the Centers or Disease Control and Prevention Monday," the Miami Herald reports. "The CDC halved the weekend data sent by the state of Florida, 56,633 new cases, and put 28,316 new cases Saturday and 28,317 new cases Sunday. Either number blasts the state past the previous high of 23,903 established on Friday by 18.5%."
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico School Board to vote on COVID protocols

The Henrico County School Board is set to vote on safety protocols for the 2021-2022 school year at its work session on Thursday afternoon. The policies are expected to include masking guidelines, which have been a topic of concern for parents. Both those who support personal choice regarding masking and those who want a universal mask requirement have sent hundreds of emails to school board members during the past two weeks.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Broward School Board Votes 8-1 To Require Masks For Students, Will File Legal Action To Challenge State

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward County School Board has voted 8-1 to implement the rules set out by the state’s health and education departments but will require masks for the new school year which begins August 18th. The Board approved filing a legal action to challenge the state’s ban on a mask mandate. School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood said she did not want to play Russian roulette with children’s lives. There will be a medical opt-out for students or staff with legitimate reasons. Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco applauded the School Board’s decision to keep a mask mandate in place for...
Utah StateABC 4

Could COVID-19 vaccines be mandated for Utah teachers?

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The nation’s top infectious disease expert is calling for coronavirus vaccine mandates for teachers. And two of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions are divided on if the shot should or should not be mandated. What does this mean here in Utah?. With school starting back up...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis confronts growing resistance over COVID-19 handling

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing growing resistance to his hard-line stance against COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates. Officials in a handful of Florida school districts are moving to flout DeSantis’s July 30 executive order banning schools from requiring students to wear face masks, even as his administration threatens to withhold pay to superintendents and school board members who defy his orders.
Saint Louis, MOtspr.org

First Lawsuit Filed Over Pritzker's School Mask Mandate

Prolific anti-COVID mitigation attorney Tom DeVore on Monday filed suit over Gov. JB Pritzker’s mandate requiring all students, faculty and staff at Illinois schools wear masks in the face of the coronavirus’ more contagious Delta variant spreading across the state. DeVore filed the suit on behalf of a father of...
Illinois Stateadvantagenews.com

Mask mandate opponents sue, urge Illinois Legislature to intervene

Illinois state lawmakers are at odds over whether the Legislature — and not the governor — should decide whether to require masks as students start the school year. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday downplayed a lawsuit filed this week challenging his mask order. Attorney Thomas DeVore filed suit on behalf...
Texas StateMiddletown Press

Texas Gov. Abbott seeks out-of-state help against COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas while two more of the state's largest school districts announced mask mandates in defiance of the governor. Abbott's request Monday came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow....
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

State Classifies Union Academy's COVID-19 Cases As A School Cluster

Union Academy charter school has been listed as a COVID-19 school cluster, the first in the Charlotte region this school year. The K-12 year-round school in Monroe was one of the first to open after Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the state's mask mandate for schools. The state still recommends that all staff and students wear face coverings indoors, but no longer requires it.
Public HealthPosted by
WFAE

Utah Gov. Blasts Anti-Vaccine Rhetoric, But Won't Push To Make Mask Mandates Easier

The highly contagious delta variant has generated fresh criticism in recent weeks for the federal government's shifting response and guidance. It's also generated fresh criticism for Republican governors, like Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, who have refused to allow renewed restrictions and mask mandates in places where cases are surging and where vaccination rates remain lower than the national average. But some Republican governors are also pushing back on anti-vaccine rhetoric. That includes Governor Spencer Cox of Utah, who joins us now. Welcome.
Oregon StateWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Oregon law detracts from student success

Good education sets young people on a path toward a better career, bigger opportunities and a brighter future. Having an education system that creates a solid foundation for students to excel beyond high school is central to this aim. For this reason, Oregon’s recent legislation suspending reading, writing and math proficiency requirements hurts students more than it helps them.
Indiana Statewitzamfm.com

U.S. Department of Education Approves Indiana’s Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $666 Million to State

On Thursday, Aug. 12, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced the approval of Indiana’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to them. Indiana’s plan details how the state is using and plans to use ARP ESSER funds to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

