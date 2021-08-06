Cancel
Celebrations

MOSH to kick off 80th anniversary celebrations this weekend

By Will Brown
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Museum of Science and History will begin its year-long celebration of its 80th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

