Smiles return as school year starts in person

Candice Sykes couldn’t wait to welcome smiling kids and their proud parents to the first day of school in person. Sykes, vice principal of The Villages Primary Center, got to do so Thursday, when she, other educators and thousands of students with The Villages Charter School kicked off a new year. “The feeling of having the parents come into school, to have the students happy about being here and to see them smile, it feels whole again,” Sykes said. Nearly 4,000 students are enrolled at VCS for the 2021-22 school year — 1,530 rom the Villages Charter Elementary School, 820 from the Villages Charter Middle School and 1,045 at the Villages High School.