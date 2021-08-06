Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Villages, FL

Smiles return as school year starts in person

By Garrett Shiflet, Daily Sun Staff Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandice Sykes couldn’t wait to welcome smiling kids and their proud parents to the first day of school in person. Sykes, vice principal of The Villages Primary Center, got to do so Thursday, when she, other educators and thousands of students with The Villages Charter School kicked off a new year. “The feeling of having the parents come into school, to have the students happy about being here and to see them smile, it feels whole again,” Sykes said. Nearly 4,000 students are enrolled at VCS for the 2021-22 school year — 1,530 rom the Villages Charter Elementary School, 820 from the Villages Charter Middle School and 1,045 at the Villages High School.

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
The Villages, FL
Education
City
The Villages, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Miller
Person
Randy Mcdaniel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Football#Health And Safety#The Villages High School#Spirit Program#Vhs#Vcs Food Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Women's HealthPosted by
Fox News

Do COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy