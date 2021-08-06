Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Sun to return but storms still around at times

By Rich Jones
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — Our soaker of a week is ending with some sunshine and warmer temperatures. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the gulf coast sea breeze moves all the way to I-95 this afternoon, which will be the focal point for rain later today.

A few storms again Saturday mainly in the afternoon and evening as we return to the daily sea breeze pattern of storms.

“Storms that are going to be heavy and capable of producing a lot of rain in a short period of time so keep an eye to the sky through the weekend”, said Buresh.

Temps will be hotter both Saturday and Sunday ahead of any storms that develop. Buresh says we will stay hot into early next week with afternoon showers and storms.

