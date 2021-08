Neutron-science pioneer John Enderby dies aged 90

If you built a very expensive telescope, would you hitch it to a balloon and fly it 40 km above the surface of the Earth? That is what Mohamed Shaaban at the University of Toronto and an international team will do next year when they launch their SuperBIT telescope on NASA’s superpressure balloon. Shabaan explains why the team is putting their telescope on a balloon and how the instrument will be used it to study gravitational lensing, which could improve our understanding of how much dark matter there is in the universe.