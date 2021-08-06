A New You: Accept yourself for the wonderful person God made you to be

I can’t remember the first time someone said to me that “God doesn’t make mistakes.” This has been used especially among religious folk to dismiss trans and gender-diverse people. I am an Episcopal priest, and I am trans. I am not a mistake, nor are any of you reading this. The book of Genesis has been weaponized against people who are trans or gender-diverse. In particular, the creation story in which it has been understood that God created a man, Adam, and then a woman, Eve. But in Hebrew the word that we translate as Adam is better translated as earthling. There has always been gender diversity. Furthermore, Genesis begins with a series of things that God created— the skies, day and night, the oceans, etc. And after each one, God proclaims its goodness. But, you see, there is more than day and night. For example, there is both dawn and dusk, too. The words day and night are used as a shorthand to also refer to all things in between, and beyond. The same goes for gender and sexuality.