Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Warner Bros. Germany, Night Train Media Team for Ragnar Jónasson's 'Dark Iceland' Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
seattlepi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. International Television Production Germany (WBITVP Germany) has acquired the exclusive international rights to bestselling Icelandic author Ragnar Jónasson’s “Dark Iceland” series of crime novels and will co-produce with Herbert L. Kloiber’s Night Train Media. The “Dark Iceland” series comprises six novels — “Snowblind,” “Blackout,” “Rupture,” “Whiteout,” “Nightblind” and...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Train Media Team#Wbitvp Germany#Icelandic#Variety Germany#Tele M Nchen Group#Serafin Group#Scandinavian#Wbitvp Deutschland Gmbh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MoviesColumbian

‘Escape Room’ star Russell is an actor to watch

Movie lovers don’t necessarily come to high-concept horrors like “Escape Room” or its sequel “Tournament of Champions” for the acting. Yet even with all the high-stakes flash of these thrilling, set-piece and spectacle-driven puzzles-within-puzzles, star Taylor Russell’s talent shines though as the traumatized but determined Zoey. The 26-year-old is still...
TV SeriesGazette

From 'WandaVision' to 'Resident Alien': The best new TV shows of 2021, so far

Separating the wheat from the chaff when it comes to new TV series can be a challenge. According to data released in December by the FX network, more than 500 original scripted broadcast, cable and streaming series aired last year. With 2021 looking to match or exceed that total, that’s a lot of television to sort through. To help ease that burden, some reflection into the past six months is required.
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix Reveals First Look at Usagi Yojimbo Series Samurai Rabbit

Netflix has revealed the first look at Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, its upcoming animated streaming series inspired by Stan Sakai's Eisner-winning comic book series Usagi Yojimbo. The series is primarily CG-animated but also includes hand-drawn flashback sequences. The show's Comic-Con@Home panel concluded with a sneak peek at the in-progress animation of the series. You can see it below, starting at the 34-minute mark. Sakai -- who has written, drawn, and lettered Usagi Yojimbo for 37 years -- said he's been heavily involved in the development of the series, which does not follow Miyamoto Usagi, the protagonist of his long-running comic book, but Yuichi, one a descendent of the legendary samurai.
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

Warner Bros World's Eater to Shoot in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: The family fantasy film World's Eater / Požierač svetov directed by Tomáš Benčík and produced by Warner Bros. Studios (UK) will be shot in Slovakia in September 2021. Slavomír Jasaň's Jumpcat will be the Slovak service provider. A total of 22 shooting days are planned on location in the...
MoviesSlate

What Is Blood Red Sky, the German Horror Movie That’s No. 1 on Netflix?

If you’ve spent any time on Netflix this week, you may have noticed a movie called Blood Red Sky sitting comfortably in the No. 1 slot of the streaming service’s Top 10. “What is that?” you may have asked yourself. “I have never heard of this movie before, and yet it’s the most popular movie on Netflix? And is that a vampire in the thumbnail, or a zombie?”
ComicsCollider

If You’re a Fan of Fantasy Horror, Netflix’s 'Trese' Is the Anime for You

While anime has its roots in Japanese animation, its influence has always had a global reach. For decades, audiences have had a growing interest in anime franchises such as Astro Boy, Speed Racer, Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Z, and even Pokémon to name a few. Similarly, Japanese horror, or J-horror, has garnered its own global popularity, resulting in Hollywood’s own efforts to remake J-horror movies such as The Ring and The Grudge. Surely, the combination of anime and horror is a formula with profitable and critical potential. Recently, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train demonstrated horror anime’s appeal. Before giving Mortal Kombat a run for its money and beating the video game movie reboot in its second weekend in North America, Demon Slayer was Japan’s highest-grossing movie ever. So as anime horror has hit its stride theatrically, at-home streaming services have also tried to capitalize on its appeal. While HBO Max acquired some anime from Studio Ghibli and Crunchyroll at its launch last spring, Netflix was already underway with original content produced in Asia back in 2018.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Warner Bros. movies heading to HBO Max after 45-day theatrical window in 2022

While the movie theater experience remains on shaky ground, due to the rise of COVID-19 variants, one theater chain expects 2022 to be different. AMC Theaters announced today, per Variety, it struck a deal with Warner Bros, with the studio agreeing to a 45-day exclusive theatrical window for all of its major releases. After that, the movies will end up on HBO Max.
MoviesThe Tab

Blood Red Sky is the chaotic Netflix film about a hijacked plane and… vampires

There’s a new film on Netflix that’s sky rocketed its way to the second most watched thing in the top 10, and it comes in the form of German action-horror film Blood Red Sky. If you’ve ever watched the likes of Snakes on a Place or Liam Neeson in Non Stop and thought “you know what would make this film even better? Vampires!” then Blood Red Sky is the film for you! Because in the middle of a group of terrorists hijacking a plane, it’s revealed that one of the passengers on board with her son is actually a vampire. No, that’s not a joke. That is the actual premise of the film.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Korean ‘Masked Singer’ Broadcaster MBC Unveils New ‘Masked Talent’ Format – Global Bulletin

PRODUCTION “The Masked Talent,” a new format from Korea’s MBC, creators of global hit “The Masked Singer,” is currently in production. Unlike the celebrity-driven “The Masked Singer” and spin-off “The Masked Dancer,” where the focus is on who is behind the mask, “The Masked Talent” is a non-celebrity masked audition format concentrating on singing skills and talents. Two episodes, to be broadcast on the MBC channel during the Chuseok Korean Thanksgiving holidays, invites the audience to participate. “The purpose of the show is to present the audience with the unique experience to become the masked hero and perform their showmanship,” said Park Jeong-Kyu,...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer for Fantasy Adventure Film A FAIRYTALE AFTER ALL

A new trailer has been released for the fantasy adventure film A Fairytale After All. The movie was produced, written, and directed by filmmaker Erik Peter Carlson in conjunction with his company, A Fairy Tale After All Enterprises. “The family film stars Emily Shenaut as Sky, a high school teenager...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Shadow and Bone' Map: Netflix Series' Locations, Explained

Fantasy book adaptations face the serious challenge of translating the fictional map printed at the beginning of most books into the TV format. Netflix's Shadow and Bone found a great solution to this issue with an interactive map published online here. It can tell you everything you need to know about the "Grishaverse."

Comments / 0

Community Policy