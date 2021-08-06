Warner Bros. Germany, Night Train Media Team for Ragnar Jónasson's 'Dark Iceland' Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

While anime has its roots in Japanese animation, its influence has always had a global reach. For decades, audiences have had a growing interest in anime franchises such as Astro Boy, Speed Racer, Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Z, and even Pokémon to name a few. Similarly, Japanese horror, or J-horror, has garnered its own global popularity, resulting in Hollywood’s own efforts to remake J-horror movies such as The Ring and The Grudge. Surely, the combination of anime and horror is a formula with profitable and critical potential. Recently, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train demonstrated horror anime’s appeal. Before giving Mortal Kombat a run for its money and beating the video game movie reboot in its second weekend in North America, Demon Slayer was Japan’s highest-grossing movie ever. So as anime horror has hit its stride theatrically, at-home streaming services have also tried to capitalize on its appeal. While HBO Max acquired some anime from Studio Ghibli and Crunchyroll at its launch last spring, Netflix was already underway with original content produced in Asia back in 2018.