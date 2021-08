The dynamics of business succession planning can be complex. Here are five questions to help business owners get started. The Covid-19 pandemic has been a difficult teacher for businesses and families alike. Some learned the hard way that preparing for the unexpected and planning for the future are essential to flourish, even during the most difficult of times. With vaccinations now widely available and many businesses opening to full capacity, some business owners are starting to look to the next stage of life while also looking for ways to protect the business they have built.